Yorkshire Rewilding Network looking to expand with Wild100 Club

Yorkshire Rewilding Network aims to bring together anyone in the region who is interested in rewilding, and is now seeking help to expand and reach out to more people with the launch of the Wild100 Club. Photo by Debbie Davitt.

Jeff Davitt, chair of the Yorkshire Rewilding Network, said: “Rewilding offers hope. Hope that we can turn things around.

“We’ve made a good start over the last year but we need more support to take the Yorkshire Rewilding Network onto the next level and encourage more people to get involved.”

The network aims to bring together anyone in the region who is interested in rewilding, and is now seeking help to expand and reach out to more people with the launch of the Wild100 Club.

Rewilding allows the natural recovery of landscapes by letting nature take charge and it’s now widely recognised as one of the key ways to reduce the effects of climate change and tackle the dramatic decline in biodiversity.

Now in its second year, the network has launched the Wild100 Club to raise funds to help pay for a part-time project officer, to work alongside a dedicated team of volunteers to meet the increased interest in rewilding.

Details are at yorkshirerewildingnetwork.org.uk/yrn-wild-100-club/

Mr Davitt aded: “The Wild100 Club is not a lottery and it doesn’t give priority access or discounted tickets – that would risk excluding the less well-off and we want to be as inclusive as possible.

“It’s simply a request to individuals to donate £100 per year to support the work of YRN and is limited to 100 people this year,”