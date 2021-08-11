RSPB Bempton Cliffs gannets are officially first class with stamp of approval

Photographer Tim Slater's image of a gannet, taken on towering chalk cliffs at Bempton, was selected for inclusion on the stamp.

The Wild Coasts Collection explores the wonderful diversity of our coastal waters and features iconic UK species.

The collection was designed to celebrate the amazing wealth of wildlife that makes its home in our seas and along our shores.

Photographer Tim Slater tweeted the RSPB team to say that his image of a gannet, taken on towering chalk cliffs, had been selected for inclusion.

Dave O’Hara, site manager at the award-winning nature reserve, said: “Gannets are truly beautiful creatures. They are a favourite with photographers as they’re so photogenic.

“Having one of them appear on a stamp is a real tribute to their status as the UK’s largest seabird.”