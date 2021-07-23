Magnificent albatross the star attraction on cruise

This outstanding photograph of the wayward Black-browed Albatross was snapped by Bridlington-based Chrys Mellor.

This outstanding photograph of the wayward Black-browed Albatross was snapped by Bridlington-based Chrys Mellor during a recent RSPB Puffin and Gannet cruise on the pleasure cruiser the Yorkshire Belle

The bird, which should really be in the South Atlantic, returned to the East Yorkshire Coast earlier this year.

The RSPB runs these popular cruises throughout the summer until August, while the Yorkshire Belle operates its own services to showcase the amazing range of birds at the site.

Mr Mellor said: “There were a lot of happy birders on the boat.”

Booking a place on the cruises is essential as they sell out very quickly.