Bridlington eco summit held on the lawn at Christ Church

A small ‘eco summit’ was held on the lawn at Christ Church on Quay Road last Saturday (July 10).

The event was organised by Rev Oli Preston and lasted around two hours.

The idea of the summit was to be a small forum to share information about topics concerning climate change.

Bridlington climate change campaigner Barbara Atherton said: “We spent an hour of briefly introducing ourselves and saying how we were involved with climate change awareness, including strong councillor lobbying on ERYC matters, focus on the truthful dissemination of information on climate change, and the practice of ‘greenwashing’ (however unwittingly) by some organisations.

“It was a great session and we really felt that we had made contact, knowing we were not alone, finding out where we were based, and being very happy to help each other where possible – be it with lobbying, or with learning about low-maintenance gardening at Christ Church, organic vegetable production on a smallholding in Nafferton, or on the Transition Town Allotment at Bessingby.”

The next eco summit festival will take place on Saturday, September 18 between 10am and 3pm at Christ Church.

There will be workshops, stalls, lots of short talks about a range of subjects, a chance to find out more about the climate and ecological emergency, and how people can work together locally on climate change issues.