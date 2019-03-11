PHOTOS: The Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington schools
Hundreds of Bridlington schoolchildren got to see the trophies which will be given to the men's and women's winners of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.
The trophies went to Flamborough School, Martongate, Headlands, Burlington Juniors, Bay Primary, Bridlington School and Hilderthorpe Primary.
1. Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington
At Martongate Primary School
2. Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington
Alan Rowley from Welcome To Yorkshire with Martongate School pupils Imogen Swales and Sam Pannell.
3. Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington
Headlands School pupils Harry Guy and Jessica Sugden.
4. Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington
Alan Rowley from Welcome To Yorkshire arrives at Headlands School.
