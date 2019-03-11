Flamborough School

PHOTOS: The Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington schools

Hundreds of Bridlington schoolchildren got to see the trophies which will be given to the men's and women's winners of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

The trophies went to Flamborough School, Martongate, Headlands, Burlington Juniors, Bay Primary, Bridlington School and Hilderthorpe Primary.

At Martongate Primary School

1. Tour de Yorkshire trophies visit Bridlington

Alan Rowley from Welcome To Yorkshire with Martongate School pupils Imogen Swales and Sam Pannell.

Headlands School pupils Harry Guy and Jessica Sugden.

Alan Rowley from Welcome To Yorkshire arrives at Headlands School.

