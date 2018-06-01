Our super science teachers

Teachers who are passing on their love of science to children at two Bridlington primary schools have been recognised with regional awards.

The work to make science fun for all pupils at Hilderthorpe and Burlington Juniors has seen staff honoured at the STEM Enthuse Awards.

Kate Sutton from Burlington Junior School with her certificate

Molly Fletcher and Gail Pugh, science leaders at Hilderthorpe Primary, said: “We went to Newcastle for the ceremony where we won Primary School of the Year for the North of England and Scotland.

“Everyone at Hilderthorpe is delighted to win the award and we are looking forward to going to London for the national finals. We were the only primary school to take an award home in this category.

“The school was nominated for progress in science and the impact that has occurred after training was undertaken and how we have enthused the staff, children and wider community.

“The judges were very impressed with our long-term picture for science, which is to inspire the aspirations of primary school children to see STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers for them.

“One of our action plans have accredited us with the Rolls Royce Merit Award, which came with a prize with £1,000 for our school. We are driven to make changes for children and inspire them into careers of the future.”

Meanwhile, Kate Sutton, the science lead at Burlington Juniors, won the individual award for the north and is also heading to the national finals.

She said: “We have organised many visitors and visits including a very exciting experience for the children coming up next month.

“We have raised the profile of science at school and are planning to train some of the pupils as Junior STEM Ambassadors.

“The children are encouraged to observe, undertake independent investigations, have awe and wonder for the world around them and celebrate their science successes.

“We are keen to continue to raise and develop science interest and knowledge for all, which is a national issue currently due to a shortfall in pupils moving into science careers, particularly girls.

“Events like a recent Skype link with the Challenger Learning Centre in the USA, who work in conjunction with NASA, are having a hugely positive effect and proving incredibly exciting for our pupils.

“I am thrilled all my hard work and effort has been recognised by STEM and am really looking forward to the grand final next month in London.

“I was delighted that Hilderthorpe Primary School was also a recipient of an award and am really proud that Bridlington schools have been recognised in this way.”