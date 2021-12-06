Vehicle and dog seized as police officers tackle suspected hare coursing incidents
Humberside Police rural task force officers have been busy over the weekend tackling suspected hare coursers.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 8:16 am
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 9:02 am
The team, conducting patrols as part of Operation Galileo, dispersed a vehicle and occupants with dogs out of the county, another vehicle and dog was seized under the Hunting Act, and a male was reported for Hunting Act and Game Act offences.
A police spokesman statement, after the patrols, said: “Wildlife crime will not be tolerated.”