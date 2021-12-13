Serious assault in Scarborough; police helicopter searches for suspect

Police have appealed for more information

The incident took place on Falsgrave Road at 11.30pm on Friday December 10.

Police were contacted by members of the public who were reporting an on-going assault.

Officers attended immediately but the suspect had fled from the scene of the incident.

A number of police resources including the police helicopter were tasked with searching for the suspect.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday December 11.

He was charged on the morning of Sunday December 12 and has been remanded in police custody.

Police are keen to stress there is no wider threat to the local community and are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to DC 1933 Amy Milner or email [email protected] quoting reference 12210258600.