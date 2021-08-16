Police warning over poachers after padlocks are broken off field gates at Langtoft
Humberside Police Rural Task Force officers have issued a warning about poachers after receiving a report of padlocks being broken off entrance gates near Langtoft.
A Police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “We have received a report of padlocks being broken off gates to stubble fields in the Langtoft area.
“Please report all incidents of suspected daytime and nighttime poaching to police on 101 for non emergency or 999 if in progress.”