Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Bridlington woman last seen at Scarborough hospital

Humberside Police are appealing for information over a missing woman from the Bridlington area.

In a statement the force said: "We are extremely concerned for the safety of 44-year-old Christina Gledhill from the Bridlington area."

Ms Gledhill was last seen at Scarborough hospital at around 6.30am on Monday, April 15.

Police describe her as as white, 5ft 3in tall and of a slim build with long reddish and brown coloured hair and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers ask anyone who has seen Ms Gledhill or know where she is, please to call 101 quoting log 363 of 15/04/2019.