Police appeal for help after distinctive specialist bike is reported stolen in Beverley
Humberside Police is appealing for help to locate a distinctive, specialist bike a family had been using to tour England for the past three months.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:51 am
The bike was reported stolen on Tuesday (August 17) at 6.40pm from Saturday Market, Beverley.
The bike is an Urban Arrow, white framed cargo bike with a large hood and two baskets on the side, which contained two rucksacks and a toolbox.
There has been a possible sighting of the bike in Scorborough, close to Station Road.
A police spokesman said: “We are keen to identify the man in a number of CCTV images.
“Anyone who recognises him, or believes they have seen the bike, should contact us on 101 quoting log 474 of 17 August. We would like to reunite the bike with the family.”