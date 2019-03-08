Masked man steals thousands of cigarettes from delivery driver in Bridlington

A delivery driver was threatened by a masked man who stole more than 6,000 cigarettes from his lorry as he was working in Bridlington.

The driver was making a delivery to a shop in Flamborough road at around 7am yesterday (Thursday, March 7) when he was approached by a man, who then jumped into the back of the vehicle and stole two full sacks of cigarettes.

Police said he he made a getaway by climbing over a fence into gardens behind Lamplugh Lane. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The suspect is described as around 6ft to 6ft 2ins tall, was wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured hooded top, and a baseball cap with a light coloured peak. The mask he was wearing had no eye holes and could possibly have been a black stocking.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We’re asking for anyone who might be offered cheap cigarettes and are suspicious of where they may have come from to get in touch.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything? Quote reference 16/33434/19."