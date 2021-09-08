Man due in court charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child
A 64-year-old male was arrested last Friday (September 3) and charged with two counts of sexual communication with a child.
He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday, October 4.
A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “The charge relates to an incident in Bridlington in which a man is reported to have handed out literature of a sexual nature.
“We would ask anyone else who has been handed a card, or whose child has been approached in similar circumstances, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 16/87395/21.”