Items seized during operation targeting counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco in Bridlington and Driffield
A joint operation was conducted this week at three premises in Bridlington and one in Driffield, specifically targeting counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 12:02 pm
A police spokesman said: “Numerous items seized and well sniffed out by police dog Austin who was the star of the operation.
“The operation was conducted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s trading standards team and the Humberside Police Communities team one.”