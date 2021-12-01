Humberside Police reassuring vulnerable residents as the force prepares a busy Christmas period

This year Humberside Police officers will be paying particular focus on the areas that affect the area’s most vulnerable residents at this time of year.

This year officers will be paying particular focus on the areas that affect the area’s most vulnerable residents at this time of year.

A force spokesperson said: “Christmas for many is a joyous time of celebration when we get together with loved ones we may not have seen in a while.

“However, for some, this period is frightening. Our night-time economy hotspots and roads get busier, nights get darker and ex-partners are brought back in the same room.

“Our message to you this Christmas is that we are here for you. Just a telephone call away. If you need us, we’ll be there.”

Chief Superintendent Tracy Bradley added: “As always, the festive season is one of our busiest times, as we particularly see an increase in domestic abuse, sexual offences, drink driving, online scams, and burglary.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be issuing the latest crime prevention advice on our website and social media to help keep you, your family and friends safe.

“We’ll also be keeping you updated on those we’ve taken off the streets to make your Christmas a safer one.

“What you can expect from us is to see an increased presence from officers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, patrolling hotspot areas such as city and town centres where there’s a higher concentration of bars and pubs.

“We’ll be working closely with licensed premises and encourage you to engage with our officers out and about and report any suspicious activity to them.

“This could be someone trying to get someone else on their own into a dark corner or secluded spot – or leading them outside and into a taxi or unmarked car.