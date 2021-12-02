Bridlington property closed following reports of anti-social behaviour

Officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) and Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) enforced the closure yesterday (Wednesday, December 1).

The police team said it would continue to target people who disrupt the lives of others with nuisance behaviour

A police spokesman said: “Joint working with officers from ERYC and Bridlington NPT resulted in another property receiving a closure order following reports of continued anti-social behaviour.