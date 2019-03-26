Cher tribute show Strong Enough comes to Scarborough YMCA Theatre - how to get tickets

Strong Enough rocks up at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough later this year
Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the global superstar and great female icon that is Cher when a tribute show comes to Scarborough YMCA.

Strong Enough features all of the classic hits including Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, Strong Enough, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves and many more.

This show will take you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days , to the rocking 80s perm days and the celebration disco hits.

WATCH the trailer here

It features more than 25 hits, six decades of stardom and enough costume changes to cause a sequins shortage.

With full live band and dancers.

Strong Enough is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday November 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or tiny.cc/ymcatheatre