This high street name has said it is not moving into Bridlington's former Marks and Spencer store

The former Bridlington Marks and Spencer store.
The former Bridlington Marks and Spencer store.

There has been lots of speculation about who could be moving into Bridlington's M&S building.

The branch in Prince Street closed last April and many people have suggested B&M Bargains, which has stores in Scarborough, Driffield and Beverley, were looking to open up in Bridlington and had lined up the old M&S store.

We asked the company if they had plans to but a spokesperson said they were 'not aware of this store opening at the moment'.

Don't forget you can take part in our Town Centre Survey by clicking on this link