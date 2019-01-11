This high street name has said it is not moving into Bridlington's former Marks and Spencer store

There has been lots of speculation about who could be moving into Bridlington's M&S building.

The branch in Prince Street closed last April and many people have suggested B&M Bargains, which has stores in Scarborough, Driffield and Beverley, were looking to open up in Bridlington and had lined up the old M&S store.

We asked the company if they had plans to but a spokesperson said they were 'not aware of this store opening at the moment'.

