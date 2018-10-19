Headteacher and tree surgeon begin new life as Bridlington guest house owners

A former headteacher and her husband have taken over the running of a guest house in Bridlington.

Wendy and Ray Holton have bought the Ivanhoe Guest House on Cardigan Road, which has eight recently refurbished en-suite bedrooms, a guest living and dining room and off-street parking facilities.

They will now run all aspects of the business, including kitchen and hospitality, guest services and marketing. They will live on site with their 10-year-old son Neill.

Plumber downs tools to take over Bridlington hotel



The couple welcomed their first guests last month and already have a number of repeat bookings and future reservations into late 2019.

Once they become established as owners, Wendy and Ray, a former tree surgeon, will consider employing additional staff to support the family team.



Wendy said: “Ray and I have dreamed of opening our own guest house for a long time but needed support for our business plan.

"NatWest helped provide access to the finance needed to buy Ivanhoe. The bank also offered additional support, from helping set up our business account to recommending a fantastic solicitor, all of which has helped us achieve our goal of owning a family business.”

NatWest Relationship Manager David Oram said: “Wendy and Ray’s passion for their new business venture is evident and they have a strong, yet realistic business plan for the future of Ivanhoe Guest House.

"The funding we have provided has helped them realise their ambition of owning and running a guest house that is already giving them huge job satisfaction.”