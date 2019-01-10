Britain's first 2019 baby - one week on

What a wonderful photo of Millie - the first baby to be born in this country in 2019, who is now back home in Bridlington.

She was born at Scarborough Hospital at one minute past midnight on New Year's Day.

Dad Jamie Straker sent us this photo and said mum and baby were recovering well after a dramatic and traumatic birth.

Jamie said: “It was all sudden and unexpected, we went to Scarborough Hospital and by 11.30pm, Lucy was bleeding internally and Millie had the cord round her neck three times.

“Lucy took all the pain thrown at her, and stayed positive the entire time. The staff multiplied in seconds, extremely organised and co-ordinated and saved our baby and Lucy.

“The response and support in the hospital has been amazing.

Liz Ross, head of midwifery at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome the safe and healthy arrival of baby Millie as we entered the New Year.”