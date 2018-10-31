Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events on the east coast of Yorkshire - Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in along the east coast to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

See where you can watch the fireworks this coming week

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets

Bridlington

Doors open at 6pm and the fireworks display will start between 7.30 and 8pm.

There will be food and drinks stalls, rides and a bar open all evening from 6pm.

Bonfire Night at the Ship Inn Sewerby. --'NBFP PA1445-8n

The venue has a capacity of up to 250 people, so wrap up warm.

Bridlington Rugby Club, Monday November 5

Scarborough

The McCain Fireworks Display is back for another year.

Entry is from 5pm and the display will commence at 6.45pm. Light refreshments are available.

No sparklers.

McCain Sports Field, Monday November 5

Ayton

The bonfire and fireworks display run by Ayton Jubilee Committee starts at 6.30pm.

Fireworks will be set off at 7pm. Hot food available, entrance £2 per adult with free entry for children under 16.

Yedmandale Quarry off Cockrah Road, West Ayton, Monday November 5

Whitby

Back again after a year’s break, gates open 5.30pm with the bonfire lit 6.30pm. Fireworks due to start 8pm.

Hot food, bar, hot chocolate, tea/coffee, mulled wine.

Tickets from Whitby Rugby Club, adults £3, children (under 14s) £1, under fives free.

Please do not bring your own fireworks or sparklers.

Whitby Rugby Club, Monday November 5

Skinningrove

For this year’s bonfire, the small coastal village is being transforemed into a winter wonderland!

A team of dedicated volunteers will be working tirelessly to ensure that all visitors enjoy their evening.

The event is free but donations are always welcomed.

Hot food and drinks will be available from a number of outlets in the village, including hotdogs, burgers, soups and hot beverages. Please note that alcohol will not be permitted in public areas, and may be confiscated by the police. There will be music from 6.30pm, the fireworks will commence at 7pm and the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm.

Skinningrove village, Monday November 5

Burniston & Cloughton

Burniston and Cloughton village hall is hosting a bonfire and firework display for all the family.

The gates are opening at 6.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at around 7pm and the fireworks will commence at around 7.30pm.

Due to the loud noises created by the fireworks, bringing your pets is not recommended.

No on-site parking available.

Hot and cold food and drink stalls will be available on the night.

Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall, Monday November 5

Filey

The Filey Lions annual bonfire and fireworks display will be held on November 3.

The festivities start at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks commence at 7.15pm.

Please be advised that all timings are approximate.

No on-site parking.

West Avenue car park, Saturday November 3

Lythe

There will be a feast of fireworks fun for all the family at Lythe Village Hall on Sunday night.

Food will be served from 5pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire at 6pm. The fireworks display will start at 6.15pm.

There will also be children’s entertainment including trampolines and tea cup rides (weather dependent).

Lythe Village Hall, Sunday November 4