Two people have been arrested during a drugs warrant at a property in Bridlington.

Humberside Police officers executed the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Marshall Avenue.

Around £7,500 worth of amphetamines, £2,500 worth of heroin, £300 worth of crack cocaine and £1,000 in cash along with equipment thought to be used for drug dealing were seized.

Some of the drugs were also hidden in a whisky bottle tin.

The pair remain in police custody.