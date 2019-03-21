'Allo 'Allo star leads cast of witty, topical and rude comedy Hormonal Housewives - where to see it and how to get tickets

'All 'Allo star Vicki Michelle leads the cast of Hormonal Housewives - a witty, topical, rude and funny three hander that hits the road later this month.

Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and co-writer Julie Coombe complete the trio who perform this no-holds-barred show.

It blasts its way through a catalogue of women’s bits: weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, celebrity gossip and a lot of chocolate.

For these ‘Hormonal Housewives’ no subject is taboo and no thought too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights by this vivacious cast.

Co-writer and performer Julie Coombe: “John and I have updated the script to reflect the latest developments in communication, social media, going to the gym, and hair.

"For instance social media has grown so much since 2013 when teenagers invented a whole new text-language.

"Now the language changes daily and it’s often incomprehensible. We document our entire lives online while you’re now considered a total dinosaur if you use Facebook! Selfies are in, dating websites are out, dating apps are in and you have to learn which way to swipe or you could be in trouble.”

Tour dates:

Tuesday April 2: Leeds, City Varieties

Tickets: www.cityvarieties.co.uk

Sunday April 14: Bridlington Spa

Tickets: www.bridspa.com