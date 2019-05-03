This former HSBC bank is up for sale - take a look at its potential to be a dream home

Hebblethwaite House in Bridlington's Old Town is available for offers of £300,000 - but it needs considerable restoration. These photos show what you could get for your money.

1. Hebblethwaite House It became a bank in 1802 until 2012, when the HSBC branch in Bridlington Old Town closed.

2. Hebblethwaite House This Grade 2 * listing building was build in around 1670, commissioned by the Hebblethwaite family as their family residence.

3. Hebblethwaite House It now awaits a sympathetic buyer to restore or develop the property (subject to the relevant permissions being granted).

4. Hebblethwaite House Built over three storeys, the property retains many stunning features including the oak panelled walls and a highly ornate ceiling in the former bank area.

