Hebblethwaite House in Bridlington Old Town

This former HSBC bank is up for sale - take a look at its potential to be a dream home

It is a grade 2 listed building with original features and was used as a bank for more than 200 years - but it is on the market.

Hebblethwaite House in Bridlington's Old Town is available for offers of £300,000 - but it needs considerable restoration. These photos show what you could get for your money.

It became a bank in 1802 until 2012, when the HSBC branch in Bridlington Old Town closed.

1. Hebblethwaite House

It became a bank in 1802 until 2012, when the HSBC branch in Bridlington Old Town closed.
other
Buy a Photo
This Grade 2 * listing building was build in around 1670, commissioned by the Hebblethwaite family as their family residence.

2. Hebblethwaite House

This Grade 2 * listing building was build in around 1670, commissioned by the Hebblethwaite family as their family residence.
other
Buy a Photo
It now awaits a sympathetic buyer to restore or develop the property (subject to the relevant permissions being granted).

3. Hebblethwaite House

It now awaits a sympathetic buyer to restore or develop the property (subject to the relevant permissions being granted).
other
Buy a Photo
Built over three storeys, the property retains many stunning features including the oak panelled walls and a highly ornate ceiling in the former bank area.

4. Hebblethwaite House

Built over three storeys, the property retains many stunning features including the oak panelled walls and a highly ornate ceiling in the former bank area.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4