East Riding of Yorkshire Council approves free parking scheme ahead of Christmas

The popular scheme, which the council has run for the past 13 years, will apply to all council-run on-street and off-street car parks.

Pay and display machines in these locations will be clearly marked to let shoppers know there is no charge for the weekends of November 27-28, December 4-5, December 11-12 and December 18-19, from 8am on Saturday until 8am on Monday.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As has been the case in previous years, free parking in the run up to Christmas will once again be offered in the East Riding.

“This scheme provides real and tangible benefits for the local economy by providing a timely boost at what is an important time of the year for traders.

“It also helps our residents and visitors to the area who are preparing for the festive season.”