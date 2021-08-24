Work on Gypsey Race Park and Avenue landscaping scheme is now complete

The scheme has provided more green space for people to enjoy along with new wildlife habitats.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council appointed Esh Construction as main contractor for the project to re-engineer the banks of the water course along Hilderthorpe Road between Tesco and Springfield Avenue and adjacent to Palace Car Park to the new Beck Hill bridge, creating additional green space for people to enjoy as well as providing new wildlife habitats.

New trees were planted and existing woodland was managed with a new woodland path to enable people to get closer to the natural environment. The area now also includes new seating, and a natural play area has been created for children, to encourage active lifestyles.

Gypsey Race Park and Avenue phase two was awarded £1,491,346 of funding from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The remainder of the investment in the £4.2m project was funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

