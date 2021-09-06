Chick Pickle is introduced to other penguins in the enclosure at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo

Pickle the penguin with members of staff at Sewerby Hall zoo.

Pickle, a female, is the first chick born there for 11 years and was born after the new male arrival at the zoo, Sigsby (6) got together with Twinny (19).

Now the chick has lost the remaining fluffy feathers on its head, and is therefore waterproof, it has been introduced to the other adult penguins at the zoo.

The new chick is the first grandchild of Rosie (31), believed to be the oldest Humboldt penguin in the world.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “Hand rearing Pickle has been an adventure – very challenging at times, but ultimately hugely rewarding, and I am absolutely delighted that we have now been able to introduce her to the other penguins. And of course this means that our visitors to the zoo can now see her as well, and share in our excitement!”

Humboldt penguins are classed as vulnerable to extinction so the news of the new arrival has been greeted with particular enthusiasm.