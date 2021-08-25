Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: A spacious, detached three bedroom bungalow – £269,950

The spacious property, on Woburn Close in Bridlington, is offered with no onward chain.

The property briefly comprises: Entrance; a spacious lounge/dining area offering a UPVC window to front and side aspects; a kitchen complete with a range of wall and base units with complimenting roll top work surface; and a substantial conservatory overlooking the rear of the property.

The conservatory offers power points, ceiling fan, gas central heating radiator, wood effect laminate flooring and UPVC French doors giving access out to the rear of the bungalow.

There are two double bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room offering a shower cubicle with mains fed shower, pedestal hand wash basin, and dual flush WC) and one single bedroom.

The house bathroom offers a three piece suite in white comprising: a panelled bath, pedestal hand wash basin and dual flush WC.

To the front of the property is a manicured lawn with flower and shrub borders. A timber gate then gives access to the rear of the property.