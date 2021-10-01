Property of the Week with Belts Estate Agents: A four-bedroom, detached home on the Avenues – £349,950

Situated in a prime location on the “Avenues” approximately 100 metres from Bridlington’s north bay, cliff top walks to Sewerby and down the promenade to the town centre.

This is an ideal family home and early viewing advised.

The property comprises: Ground floor: Spacious entrance hall, lounge (gas fire with marble inset and wood surround), cloakroom, utility, open plan kitchen (fitted with a range of modern base and wall units, granite work tops, inset stainless steel sink unit, electric oven, gas hob with stainless steel extractor over), dining room and sun room.

First floor: Four double bedrooms, one modern en-suite and modern house bathroom (with a modern suite, bath, wc and wash hand basin with vanity unit).

To the front of the property is a pebbled parking area.

To the side elevation is a block paved driveway with ample parking leading to the garage.

To the rear of the property is a enclosed south facing garden. Decked patio to artificial grass. shrub borders, power and lighting.