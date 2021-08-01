Bempton garden to open up to the public

Polly and Chris Myers, of Mansion Cottage in Bempton, are opening their garden for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS), raising money for NGS charities including Macmillan Cancer Relief and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Polly and Chris Myers, of Mansion Cottage in Bempton, are opening their garden for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS), raising money for NGS charities including Macmillan Cancer Relief and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Since 2003 (their first opening for the NGS), the garden has managed to raise over £35,000. The garden at 8 Gillus Lane is open on August 7 and 8, 10am-4pm. It includes a globe garden, water features, cuttery, mini hosta walk, Japanese garden, the new art studio, veggie plot and 100ft border.