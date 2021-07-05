Kingfisher Cafe open to the public after lay-off

The Kingfisher Cafe, which is based on West Street, supports the homeless and families in need in Bridlington.

Its volunteers provide a safe, warm and friendly cafe and work with local churches and other agencies to supply food, clothing, sleeping bags, toiletries and other necessities to the homeless.

A spokesman said: “The cafe has been put back together and looks great.

“There’s a very welcoming atmosphere serving tasty food, breakfast, coffee and cakes and lunches. We are abiding by the Covid regulations so please feel safe to come and enjoy being with us.”