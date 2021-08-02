Bridlington Lions’ Carnival hailed a success as crowds turn out for big event

Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry and Yorkshire Society town crier David Hinde opened the carnival. Photo courtesy of TCF Photography

This major charity fundraiser, billed as containing ‘something for everyone in the family to enjoy’, hosted a variety of stalls along with a range of refreshments and lots of different activities.

There was also a huge classic cars display, Punch and Judy show, and entertainment on the main stage hosted by Bridlington Gold Radio.

There had been some concern about the weather following a massive downpour early in the morning but the rain held off and the fun day was extremely well attended.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington with Yorkshire Society town crier David Hinde and one of the organisers. Photo courtesy of TCF Photography

The event was officially opened by Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry and David Hinde, the town crier for the Yorkshire Society.

The mayor was on hand to chat with people and even had a go at becoming a goalkeeper during the popular event.

A Lions Club spokesman said: “What a comeback!

“After two years’ absence due to the Covid lockdowns, the carnival was back with a bang on Sunday.

Mayor Liam Dealtry in action. Photo by TCF Photography

“It got off to a cracking start with Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry opening the event, ably assisted by David Hinde, the official town crier for the Yorkshire Society – and on Yorkshire Day as well.

“With the brilliant Stickle Bricks rock band providing the music, Billie Biscuit the Punch and Judy show, the rides, amusements, a huge classic car show and car boot sale, it was the best carnival in years.”

The classic car display attracted plenty of admirers. Photo by TCF Photography

The 252 Bridlington Squadron Air Cadets stall at the Lions Carnival Fun Day. Photo by Phil Hutchinson.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance stall at the fun day. Photo by Phil Hutchinson.