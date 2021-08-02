Bridlington Lions’ Carnival hailed a success as crowds turn out for big event
Bridlington Lions’ Carnival Fun Day on the Limekiln Lane Cliff Top has been hailed a success after thousands of people were entertained at the event.
This major charity fundraiser, billed as containing ‘something for everyone in the family to enjoy’, hosted a variety of stalls along with a range of refreshments and lots of different activities.
There was also a huge classic cars display, Punch and Judy show, and entertainment on the main stage hosted by Bridlington Gold Radio.
There had been some concern about the weather following a massive downpour early in the morning but the rain held off and the fun day was extremely well attended.
The event was officially opened by Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry and David Hinde, the town crier for the Yorkshire Society.
The mayor was on hand to chat with people and even had a go at becoming a goalkeeper during the popular event.
A Lions Club spokesman said: “What a comeback!
“After two years’ absence due to the Covid lockdowns, the carnival was back with a bang on Sunday.
“It got off to a cracking start with Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry opening the event, ably assisted by David Hinde, the official town crier for the Yorkshire Society – and on Yorkshire Day as well.
“With the brilliant Stickle Bricks rock band providing the music, Billie Biscuit the Punch and Judy show, the rides, amusements, a huge classic car show and car boot sale, it was the best carnival in years.”