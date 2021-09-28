Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Burlington, New Pasture Lane and Martongate Schools, S.P.O.T.S performers, and many more photos from 2013

Martongate School pupils become Children in Need Super Heroes back in 2013. Do you recognise any of the children in Class 1. Photograph by Paul Atkinson (NBFP PA1346-15c)

S.P.O.T.S performers from the Spotlight Youth Theatre are pictured at Bridlington Old Town Dickensian Festival 2013. (msh1348x416)

Jackie Woolford, Nikki Smith, Cathyann Saltmer, Kate Sykes and Mabel Ward during a crafts event at Bridlington Spa. (NBFP Crafts ps1348-24)

Emma Cockerill, Gillian Wildridge and Helen Lount are pictured during the Christmas Fair at the Emmanuel Church. (msh1348x087)

The Cliffe House Nursery stall at Bridlington Christmas Fair which took place at the Emmanuel Church. (msh1348x078)

New Pasture Lane School pupils pose for the photographer during the Children in Need cake bake sale and fancy dress in 2013. (NBFP PA1346-18b)

This photo shows a local team taking a break from Under 12s hockey action at Bridlington Sports College. When was the photo taken? (NBFP Hocky5)

Pupils from Burlington Primary school pay a special visit to Applegarth Court Day Centre in 2013. (NBFP PA1340-12c)