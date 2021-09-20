More than 200 heritage tours hosted by U3A around Bridlington’s Old Town

Mayor Liam Dealtry starts the U3A Local History Group tours at Church Green. Mayor Liam Dealtry starts the U3A Local History Group tours at Church Green.

The Bridlington U3A Local History Group led the short tours from Church Green, explaining the history of the area, and the priory’s churchyard, to members of the public.

The group hosted more than 200 tours during the event with people coming from Hull, Driffield, and further afield.

Members of the U3A History Group expertly regaled tales of the Old Town areas, enthralling visitors and residents alike.

U3A Local History Group leader Beryl Gallagher said: “It was lovely to see Bridlington Old Town buzzing with people coming to see the history and heritage on show.

“We would like thank the Lords Feoffees for permission to use Church Green as our base. They allowed us to put our sign up for people to meet us.

“Also a big thank you to Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry and his wife Michelle for their support and launching the event on the opening day.