Wolds Primary Care Practice at Bridlington Hospital receives overall ‘good’ rating after CQC inspection

The Wolds Primary Care Practice is based at Bridlington Hospital.

The CQC carried out an announced inspection at the practice, run by City Health Care Partnership CIC, on September 9 and 14 this year.

The visits were focused inspections to follow up on any ‘emerging risk’.

The inspection of the practice was carried out by:

○ Conducting staff interviews using video conferencing

○ Completing clinical searches on the practice’s patient records system and discussing findings with the provider

○ Reviewing patient records to identify issues and clarify actions taken by the provider

○ Requesting evidence from the provider

○ A short site visit

The CQC ratings for each key question are:

○ Safe – Good

○ Effective – Good

○ Caring – good

○ Responsive – good

○ Well-led – Requires Improvement

A CQC spokesman said: “The inspectors based their judgement of the quality of care at this service on a combination of what we found when we inspected, information from our ongoing monitoring of data about services, and information from the provider, patients, the public and other organisations.

“We have rated this practice as ‘good’ overall.

“However, we have rated the well-led key question as requires improvement because we found that some clinical patient records had not been summarised.

“We found breaches of regulations and the areas where the provider must make improvements are:

“To ensure effective systems and processes to ensure good governance are embedded and monitored.

“We also found that the provider should:

“Review and improve the arrangements for monitoring long-term conditions, in particular blood pressure monitoring and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“Review and improve the system that ensured patient group directions are kept up to date.”

○ Go to www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-564420575 to read the full report