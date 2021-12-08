Staff at Bridlington Hospital celebrate major joint replacement surgery landmark

Lesley Ryan, from Filey, who was the 100th person to have a joint replaced and go home the same day, praised the staff at Bridlington Hospital.

The NHS York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust said surgery at the hospital has bucked the national trend by continuing despite the pandemic, and is celebrating the 100th patient to have a joint replacement operation and go home the same day.

In 2019, Bridlington became one of the few units in the country able to provide total hip and knee replacements where selected people can have the operation and go home the same day.

Mark Andrews, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: “Even before Covid there were known to be real advantages to a dedicated Orthopaedic Centre and the service in Bridlington was modelled on the very best orthopaedic hospitals in the country.

“Throughout the pandemic we have been able to provide surgery for patients across the East Coast and beyond by Covid testing staff and patients to keep Bridlington a ‘green’ site and the advantages of a very short length of stay in hospital are now even more obvious.

“We stopped surgery during the first lockdown to release staff but re-established services as soon as it was possible.

“This meant working for five months solid, seven days a week and we were one of only a handful of NHS sites in the country able to do so. We are very proud to have provided that service throughout the pandemic.”

Lesley Ryan, from Filey, was the 100th person to have a joint replaced and go home the same day.

She said: “The whole experience was brilliant. Everyone on the ward and those in the theatre and recovery were amazing. I did feel a little bit apprehensive going home on the same day, but I’m really pleased I chose that option as I felt supported the whole time. Knowing the staff were going to phone me and that I could phone them at any time was very reassuring.”

The trust said that surgical services have expanded to operate on two day units – Lloyd ward in Bridlington Hospital and Haldane ward in Scarborough Hospital have been adapted for day surgery.

These include a whole range of surgical procedures including maxillo-facial, gynaecology and urology, and are open from 7am until 8pm.

Claire Jackson, day surgery unit manager, said: “It’s been a real team effort to keep surgery going across two sites. Thanks to the advice and help from our colleagues across the trust we have adapted practice, acquired new skills and have formed a cohesive nurse led team with staff often working across both Bridlington and Scarborough.

“This process relies heavily on other areas within the hospital and we couldn’t manage without the excellent service provided by the waiting list and pre-assessment teams. Since April this year Lloyd Day Unit at Bridlington alone has treated 377 patients.

“Not only do the day units provide care on the day of surgery, we also ensure a phone call is made to all patients the day prior to surgery to advise on what they can expect on the day and also a post-operative phone call. This gives the patient an opportunity to discuss any concerns, issues or worries they may have.