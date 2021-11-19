NHS Trust will pilot new programme to drive forward digital transformation in mental health services

The DA+ programme aims to provide staff with an Electronic Patient Record system which is secure and easy to use in their day-to-day work. Photo submitted

Initially, the trust will roll this out across their mental health services, which cover a patch across Hull, East Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

Lee Rickles, chief information officer at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be an EPR Innovator Project for Mental Health. Our initial focus will be improving the user experience, meaning that the system will be designed around the person using it and adhere to staff needs.

“We will also be recruiting our operational digital champions to help us develop the EPR alongside these needs. Working with NHSX will bring new ideas, solutions and challenges to the exciting programme of work.”

Sonia Patel, chief information officer at NHSX, said: “Electronic Patient Record systems are the building blocks of good digital healthcare, but they are also complex and expensive to procure.

“At NHSX, we want to positively shape the EPR market in England and help local NHS organisations procure new, modern solutions and drive wider innovation in the market.