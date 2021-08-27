GP patient survey: the best rated doctors’ surgeries in Bridlington in 2021

In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high across the country.

Practice One has been rated the best Bridlington surgery according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

When asked about the overall experience at the practice, 62.26% of respondents said the service was ‘very good’ while 26.91% thought it was ‘fairly good’.

Less than 1% of people thought the experience was poor.

Practice two saw 53.98% of patients say the experience at the surgery was very good and 27.62% believed it was fairly good.

Just over 5% thought the experience was ‘very poor’, according to the survey.

51.53% of respondents to the questionnaire thought Practice 3 was very good, while 26.55% rated it as fairly good.

Under 2% of people questioned thought the experience was very poor.

The Ipsos MORI survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

However, two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.