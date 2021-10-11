First international nurses arrive at Hornsea Cottage Hospital for training

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust has welcomed its first cohort of internationally recruited nurses, who are training locally within Hornsea Cottage Hospital for a period of four weeks.Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust has welcomed its first cohort of internationally recruited nurses, who are training locally within Hornsea Cottage Hospital for a period of four weeks.

To make this possible, the trust has changed the use of the vacant ground floor space at Hornsea Cottage Hospital, which is currently funded by the East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

The space has been transformed over recent weeks into a dedicated and fit for purpose NMC Objective Structured Clinical Examination training facility.

Hilary Gledhill, executive director of nursing, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Nurses are a fantastic addition to our Trust, with many years of nursing experience which will greatly enhance our services. I look forward to watching them grow and develop their careers with us and welcome the diversity they bring to our workforce.”