Walk-in Covid-19 clinic held this Thursday at The Medical Centre on Station Avenue

Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director of Bridlington PCN.

The PCN is especially keen to encourage those who are 16 or 17 and who have just been invited to take up the vaccine.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, August 19 at The Medical Centre on Station Avenue from 1pm until 5:30pm.

A further clinic will run between the same times the following Thursday (August 26).

Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director of the PCN, said: “I strongly encourage those newly invited to take up their vaccine as soon as possible before school or college restarts, to protect both themselves and those around them.

“Lots of our younger population in Bridlington have already attended clinics we held last week.

“It is important to realise that although Covid-19 is typically mild or asymptomatic in most young people, it can be very unpleasant for some.