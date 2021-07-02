Primary Care Network is holding a special walk-in clinic for Bridlington residents today

The Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN), which includes all the GP practices in town, is hosting a walk-in clinic which will offer the Pfizer vaccine today.

The clinic is solely for Bridlington residents as the primary care team want to ensure that people don’t have to travel a long way to venues out of town to access their jab.

It will operate until 4pm at Practice 3, The Medical Centre, on Station Avenue (YO16 4LZ).

A PCN spokeswoman said: “Are you a Bridlington resident over 18 and not had your 1st Covid Vaccine or any age needing your second Pfizer vaccine? (must be eight weeks since your first dose).