Primary Care Network is holding a special walk-in clinic for Bridlington residents today
Attention all Bridlington residents who have not yet had their Covid-19 vaccine!
The Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN), which includes all the GP practices in town, is hosting a walk-in clinic which will offer the Pfizer vaccine today.
The clinic is solely for Bridlington residents as the primary care team want to ensure that people don’t have to travel a long way to venues out of town to access their jab.
It will operate until 4pm at Practice 3, The Medical Centre, on Station Avenue (YO16 4LZ).
A PCN spokeswoman said: “Are you a Bridlington resident over 18 and not had your 1st Covid Vaccine or any age needing your second Pfizer vaccine? (must be eight weeks since your first dose).
“Please come to the back entrance at Practice 3 and wait your turn. We have plenty of capacity and short waiting times.”