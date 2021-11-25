241 further coronavirus cases recorded in the East Riding

A total of 48,872 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding on Wednesday (November 24). Photo: PA Images

A total of 48,872 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding owhen the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, November 24, up from 48,631 on Tuesday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,435 over the period, to 9,974,843.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 852 people had died in the area by Wednesday, November 24 – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

They were among 12,785 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 259,029 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, November 23 – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.