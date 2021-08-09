209 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding
The number of coronavirus cases in the East Riding increased by 209 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.
A total of 26,774 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 6 (Friday), up from 26,565 on Thursday.
The rate of infection in the area now stands at 7,801 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,289.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,442 over the period, to 6,014,023.
There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.
The dashboard shows 768 people had died in the area by August 6 (Friday) – up from 767 on Thursday.
It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.
They were among 11,238 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
The figures also show that three-quarters of people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show 225,749 people had received both jabs by August 5 (Thursday) – 77% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.
Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.
Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.