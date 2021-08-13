185 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in the East Riding

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 8,116 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,547. Photo: PA Images

A total of 27,853 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 12 (Thursday), up from 27,668 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in East Yorkshire now stands at 8,116 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,547.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,706 over the period, to 6,179,506.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The dashboard shows 775 people had died in the area by August 12 (Thursday) – up from 773 on Wednesday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 11,315 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in the area have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 230,305 people had received both jabs by August 11 (Wednesday) – 78% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.