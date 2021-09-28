Bridlington woman on Leukaemia awareness mission following diagnosis

Alice Scanlon assumed she’d been handed a death sentence.

Alice Scanlon thought the worst when she was told about her leukaemia, she assumed she’d been handed a death sentence. However, thankfully, this wasn’t the case.

She is now stressing the need for people to insist that they get thoroughly checked out even with the most insignificant of symptoms.

Alice said: “I was 66 when I was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

“My only symptom prior to diagnosis was a small lump on the right side of my neck.

“The story progressed very quickly. It was thought I may have something a little more serious and I was referred to a Maxillofacial Consultant.

“He was convinced that it was nothing nasty and I was sent for blood tests. Whilst having a CT scan, I asked the nurse exactly what they were scanning for. I was shocked when she said they were checking to see ‘if the cancer had spread anywhere else’.

“When the blood test results returned, they revealed I in fact had CLL, but I was told it didn’t need treatment.

“I had never heard of CLL, but I had heard of leukaemia and thought I was going to die!

“In August it was decided that I should start treatment. I am very optimistic that I can handle it.

“People should get thoroughly checked out even with the most insignificant of symptoms. I’m supporting Spot Leukaemia as anything which helps people spot the symptoms and accept the diagnosis of leukaemia is vital.”