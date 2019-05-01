A first for Bridlington Hospital as knee replacement patient goes home on day of operation

She normally works in the orthopaedic theatre at Bridlington Hospital, but healthcare assistant Kath Johnson has become the first patient to have a knee replacement operation and be discharged that same day.

It means people can have a new knee or a new hip on Kent Ward and not have to stay in hospital overnight, if they meet certain medical criteria.

Back home and ready to start her recovery.

Orthopaedics consultant Mark Andrews said: “We are very proud of this achievement following on so soon after the milestone of our first hip replacement in a day.

“It was a unique occasion to have one of our own team as the very first person to have day of surgery discharge after a total knee replacement. It was an amazing day for Kath and the orthopaedic team.”

The Kent Ward team have now completed 10 ‘on-the-day’ joint replacement discharge

Sister Sue Bannaghan said: “After they go home, we phone our patients two hours after leaving the ward and then a follow up call the next morning to check they are OK. We offer our patients the chance to come back to see us with any problems following discharge.

“The whole ward is super proud to be part of such an exciting time for orthopaedics at Bridlington Hospital.”

Kath is recovering and able to enjoy short walks with her dog and light gardening. “A huge thank you to everyone, there was not one thing I could fault,” she said.