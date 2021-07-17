Take steps to becoming a teacher at Headlands School via outstanding training project

GORSE SCITT is a teacher training provider which works across Yorkshire and has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted. Photo submitted

If you are wondering which path to take or thinking of a career change, a partnership between Headlands School and the GORSE SCITT teacher training project could open up a new future.

Applicants will need to have a degree, English and Maths GCSE qualifications, strong numeracy and literacy skills and a desire to improve the lives of young people from the Bridlington area.

GORSE SCITT is a teacher training provider which works across Yorkshire and has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

At Headlands, subjects available to trainee teachers are Art, Design and Technology, Drama, Geography, History, Maths, Music, Modern Foreign Languages, PE, RE and Science.

The programme allows trainee teachers to spend the majority of their time on placement at Headlands, getting vital experience in the classroom and accessing mentoring and advice from colleagues.

Applications are open now to start at the beginning of the next school year in September, with tax-free training bursaries of up to £24,000 available in selected subjects.

Successful candidates will take part in an extended placement at Headlands, and the programme also leads to a Post Graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE), led by the University of Sunderland.

Sarah Bone, headteacher at Headlands School, said: “Headlands is a fantastic place to take your first steps as a teacher.

“You will get great support from Team Headlands colleagues and we are proud of the fact so many trainees have gone on to become permanent members of staff here or at other schools in the region.”

Helen Carr, Director of GORSE SCITT Hull and East Yorkshire said: “While placed at Headlands people will receive a range of support and training. They will work daily with experienced classroom mentors and host teachers who will observe your progress and help you set targets to become a more effective teacher.

“You will also have the opportunity to engage in high quality training both through whole staff training and training that is tailored to trainee teachers and newly-qualified teachers.”