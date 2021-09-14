Bridlington Free Press photo special: The new starters at Burlington Junior School – three classes in the spotlight

This month saw a new cohort of pupils take their first steps into education or move up to new schools. This week we feature the new starters at Burlington Junior School. Class 1 pose for a photograph.

Junior and primary schools across the Bridlington area saw lots of new faces this month as pupils started their educational journey.

This week the Bridlington Free Press has placed the spotlight on the new starters at Burlington Junior School.

Burlington Junior School’s Class 2 pupils as they start the new term.