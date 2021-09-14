Bridlington Free Press photo special: The new starters at Burlington Junior School – three classes in the spotlight
Junior and primary schools across the Bridlington area saw lots of new faces this month as pupils started their educational journey.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 2:25 pm
This week the Bridlington Free Press has placed the spotlight on the new starters at Burlington Junior School.
Attention all schools! If you would like to see your new starters in the paper send your class photographs and information to [email protected]