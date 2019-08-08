Work to start on Bridlington's new Aldi store - four years after planning permission was granted

Four years after Aldi announced plans to build its second branch in Bridlington, construction could be starting soon.

Residents have been keeping a close eye on the St John Street site as it has become an eyesore over the past few years.

In the past week, some residents have noticed there has been some clearance of the “rubble mountain” that stands on the site.

The Free Press contacted Aldi and a spokesperson confirmed they are “now completing preliminary site preparations ahead of beginning construction”.

Earlier this year, the supermarket announced its plans to start the construction of the store this year.

An Aldi spokesperson added: “The new store will help local people shop and save closer to home, and we will keep the community updated on developments.”

Aldi first announced plans to build its second branch in Bridlington, creating around 30 jobs, in January 2015.

Planning permission was granted in July 2015 with the council report saying it would “improve the appearance of St John Street”.

The former Jewson builders merchants premises were flattened but, later that year, Aldi said it had “no immediate plans to begin construction”.

Aldi already has one supermarket in Bridlington at Bessingby Retail Park.