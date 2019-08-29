Subway confirms closure for Bridlington store

Subway have announced that it's Bridlington store will be closing next month.

The sandwich chain is currently located at 4B Promenade, Bridlington.

A spokesperson said: "The Subway store in Bridlington will be closing in September. We will be looking to open a new store in Bridlington in the near future, and look forward to providing a further update for the local community when able."

The Subway brand operates more than 44,000 locations around the world providing made-to-order sandwiches.

A date has not been confirmed for the closure.